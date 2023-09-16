Delhi: MEA Secy addresses Valedictory Session of 2023 UNCITRAL, South Asia Conference

New Delhi [India], September 16 : Dammu Ravi, Secretary (ER), Ministry of External Affairs addressed the Valedictory Session of the 2023 United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) South Asia Conference on Saturday in the national capital.

He touched upon issues related to commercial arbitration, Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS), digital economy, MSME & access to credit, commercial mediation, and commercial arbitration.

Ravi also spoke on how India could progress to make itself a hub for international arbitration.

Earlier on Thursday, the Secretary (ER) had met Meg Kinnear, the Secretary General of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), and the Vice President of the World Bank in the national capital.

The two discussed various issues including investment treaties, arbitration, Investor–State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) reforms among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor