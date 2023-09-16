Delhi: Qutub Minar illuminates to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

New Delhi [India], September 16 : The iconic monument of Qutub Minar was illuminated in the national colours of Mexico on the occasion of Mexican Independence Day.

Visuals showed the iconic monument coloured in green, white and red, presenting an exemplary view.

A ceremony was also held in the national capital to celebrate the occasion, which was presided over by the Mexican ambassador to India, Federico Salas.

“Iconic monuments of New Delhi, such as the Qutub Minar, which dates back to the 13th century and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were illuminated in the national colors of Mexico on the occasion of our commemoration of 213 years of independence,” the Mexican embassy in India posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

“In India, we celebrate the 213th Anniversary of the independence of 🇲🇽 with a great National Holiday in the company of members of the Mexican community and other sectors of Indian society. The Shout ceremony was presided over by the Emb @fsalasl,” the embassy stated in a subsequent post.

Mexican envoy Salas also affirmed pride on the occasion and called it a sign of strong India-Mexico friendship.

“Very proud to see the national colors of Mexico illuminate some of the great historical sites of Delhi as a sign of the strong Mexico-India friendship,” he wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also expressed greetings to the Mexican government on the occasion and reaffirmed India’s commitment to a ‘privileged partnership’.

“Warm felicitations and greetings to FM @aliciabarcena & the Government and people of Mexico on their Independence Day. Reaffirm our commitment to our Privileged Partnership,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Mexico celebrates its independence day on September 16. On this day in 1810, Miguel Hidalgo, referred as the ‘The Father of Mexican Independence’, declared independence from Spain.

Notably, this year marks 213 years of Mexico’s independence.

India-Mexico relations have consistently been friendly, warm and cordial, characterised by mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and all-round cooperation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Mexico was the first Latin American country to recognize India after her independence, and both established diplomatic relations in 1950.

