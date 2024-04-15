Delhi: UK delegation visits CBI headquarters, discuss cooperation on global crime threats

New Delhi [India], April 15 : A high-level delegation from the UK visited CBI Headquarters, New Delhi, on Monday.

During the visit, both the CBI and the delegation shared a commitment to addressing global crime threats in a coordinated and effective manner, including via INTERPOL channels.

The delegation included Stephen Kavanagh, Executive Director Police Services, INTERPOL and UK's candidate for post of Secretary General of INTERPOL, Christina Scott, Acting High Commissioner of UK to India, Robert Holness form UK National Crime Agency and Sorrel Evans, UK Home Office.

Kavanagh held detailed discussions with Praveen Sood, Director, CBI and senior officials of CBI aimed at enhancing operational collaboration with the UK in various areas of law enforcement, including criminal intelligence sharing and to support efforts to combat financial crimes, organised crime, terrorism, cybercrime, and other transnational threats.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation between the UK and India in combating transnational crime. It was reiterated to strengthen bilateral ties and work closely together to address common security challenges effectively, including the need for expediting mutual legal assistance and prioritising extradition requests relating to fugitives.

Kavanagh, while interacting with senior officers of CBI, thanked them for their valued partnership, cooperative spirit and reiterated his commitment to enhance collaboration.

Praveen Sood welcomed Stephen Kavanagh and thanked him for his visit.

Both sides agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives to deepen cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor