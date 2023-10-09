Delhivery most preferred partner for modern India's D2C brands in terms of superior technology, reliability: Report

New Delhi, Oct 9 India's largest fully integrated logistics services provider, Delhivery Ltd., stands out as country’s most preferred partner for D2C brands looking for superior tech and quick and reliable delivery, as revealed in a recent industry report by Redseer Strategy Consultant.

Redseer has created the report with inputs from 60+ emerging new-age D2C brands in India.

The report decodes the expectations that these D2C brands have from 3PL partners.

Delhivery, as the prominent 3PL player in the country, stands out as the most preferred partner for their superior tech and quick and reliable delivery across a larger set of pincodes.

With its nationwide network covering over 18,500 pin codes, Delhivery provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.

Delhivery has successfully fulfilled over two billion shipments since inception and today works with over 26,500 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands.

Recently, Delhivery has launched 'LocateOne', a location intelligence solution, to enhance its software offerings on the OS1 platform.

The platform offers two solutions: 'LocateOne' an API-based location intelligence stack, and 'DispatchOne', a SaaS-based delivery management solution.

'LocateOne' enriches address data, improves rooftop accuracy, and reduces address fraud across various industries.

'DispatchOne' optimises delivery and distribution operations for CEP players and businesses in FMCG, consumer durables, retail, and manufacturing. OS1 provides an opportunity for businesses to leverage validated solutions and achieve operational excellence.

Delhivery’s digital shipping platform, Delhivery One, provides logistics support to small and medium enterprises and D2C brands across the country.

According to the report, the Indian D2C market is growing at a CAGR of around 40 per cent for 2022-27, with a projected GMV of US$ 30-35 billion and up to 3 billion shipments.

The growth is largely driven by third-party logistics providers (3PLs), with D2C brands choosing partners based on factors like shipment protection, cost, timeliness, geographical reach, and returns management.

Their expectations also vary based on category and size, with fashion brands prioritizing return management while beauty and personal care brands need cold-storage supply chains.

