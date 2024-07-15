"Deliberate mischief through wordplay...": BJP attacks Trudeau for not mentioning 'India' in post with Diljit Dosanjh

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Bharatiya Janata Party attacked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his post with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, in which he praised the actor but mentioned his association only with Punjab and not India.

PM Trudeau made a surprise entry ahead of his performance at Rogers Centre, a stadium in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sunday.

In his social media post, Trudeau heaped praise on Diljit and said that Canada is a great country where a "guy from Punjab" can make history and sell out stadiums.

"Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn't just our strength. It's a super power," the Canadian PM said on social media.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa attacked Trudeau saying he didn't mention the name of India and by doing this, he hurt the dignity of his position.

"The concert of Diljit Dosanjh was good...The picture posted by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with Diljit made us all feel very proud...Later when he (Canadian PM Justin Trudeau) expressed his feelings for Diljit Dosanjh, he did not even think that it was right to take the name of India. A Prime Minister should not have done this as the post of Prime Minister has a very big dignity. He should have maintained that dignity and tweeted accordingly," Sirsa said in a video message.

Prior to this, he also replied on Trudeau's post and called his not naming of India as a "deliberate mischief through wordplay."

"Let me correct this, Mr. Prime Minister- where one guy from INDIA can make history and sell out stadiums. Your gesture of lauding a fantastic artist like @diljitdosanjh has been totally overshadowed by your deliberate mischief through wordplay," Sirsa said on X.

Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy enthralling his fans with tours across the globe.

On the work front, he was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

