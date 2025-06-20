"Delighted to enlist his support to spread Telangana's ambition globally": CM Revanth Reddy after meeting former UK PM Tony Blair

London [UK], June 20 : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair in London and presented the "Telangana Rising 2047" vision document, outlining the state's ambition to emerge as one of the world's top regions by 2047.

In a post on X on Thursday, CM Reddy wrote, "It was great pleasure to meet and present the #TelanganaRising2047 to former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Mr Tony Blair, and founder @InstituteGC."

Highlighting the significance of the meeting, he added, "We are delighted to enlist his support as a global leader & influencer on world-scale to spread the word about Telangana's ambition to become one of the best regions in the world."

Further underlining the positive outcome of the interaction, Revanth said, "I am happy Mr Blair expressed great admiration for our vision and has expressed his keen willingness to help take our mission and its message to the world."

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Tony Blair was enthralled by the Telangana Rising 2047 presentation made by the Chief Minister.

In his interaction with Blair, during his visit to Delhi, Reddy spoke of the key highlights of Telangana Rising, including the rapid growth from a USD 200 billion State GDP to a USD 1 trillion by 2035, and a further three-fold peaking to USD 3 trillion by 2047, as per the statement.

This would be achieved through a plethora of unique strategic and tactical policy interventions, including Zoning the state (inside ORR - core urban area, services only, Between ORR and Regional Ring Road area for China +1 manufacturing zone), rapid massive infra projects including the Regional Ring Road and Regional Ring Railway, radial roads between RRR and ORR, a dry port, dedicated connectivity between dry port to a sea port in AP, metro rail expansion in Hyderabad, new airports in Warangal and Adilabad, River Musi Rejuvenation, Bharat Future City (India's most future-ready and planned cities), among others, an official statement said.

Blair, who after stepping down from active public career, has started the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC), with the objective of assisting world leaders develop a vision, design strategies and convert them into actionable programmes, said he was "...enthralled and taken in by the sui generis vision of CM Revanth Reddy."

During their hour-long interaction, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy provided details of the key elements of 'Telangana Rising 2047' which would be unveiled publicly on the 2nd anniversary of the State government on December 9, the statement said

Reddy highlighted the priority that will be given to social and economic development of various cross-sections like farmers, youth and women, and an overall improvement of human development indicators.

He also highlighted the new concept of microplanning using the lens of core-urban, peri-urban and rural zones. Blair appreciated that the entire agenda of development will be achieved through sustainability principles.

Blair took particular interest in flagship initiatives like Bharat Future City, Young India Skills University and Young India Sports University. A Letter of Intent was exchanged between the Telangana government and TBIGC for partnering in Telangana Rising vision development and its subsequent implementation, an official release said.

