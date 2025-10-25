"Delighted to hear his confidence in India's growth story": Piyush Goyal on meeting Airbus Chairman Rene Obermann

Berlin [Germany], October 25 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Friday met Airbus Chairman Rene Obermann, who expressed strong confidence in India's growth story and technological capabilities.

In a post on X, he said, "Wonderful meeting with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Airbus. Delighted to hear his confidence in India's growth story. We discussed how Airbus plans to further strengthen its partnership with India by leveraging the country's remarkable engineering and technological talent, forward-looking policy initiatives, and improved Ease of Doing Business."

Earlier in the day, Goyal met German CEOs at the Business Leaders' Roundtable in Berlin.

In a post on X, he said, "Met with German CEOs at the Business Leaders' Roundtable in Berlin. Highlighted India's robust reforms agenda, vast opportunities, and future potential across sectors. Reiterated how our supportive policy ecosystem, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, continues to make the country one of the most attractive investment destinations globally."

At the Berlin Global Dialogue, he participated in the panel discussion titled 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World'.

He said, "Delighted to participate in the panel discussion on 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World' at the Berlin Global Dialogue. Emphasised how India continues to look at its trade partnerships from the prism of long-term mutual growth. Highlighted the vast opportunities that are opening up in the country for global companies to participate in and build for the future."

The Union Minister said that India will not sign any trade deal in a "hurry" as New Delhi views trade agreements as an opportunity to build deeper trust and partnerships. He said India is exploring new markets and looking at "stronger demand impetus" within the country.

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue on Friday, the Minister emphasised that India views trade agreements as an opportunity to build deeper trust and partnerships.

"India never thinks decisions in a rush or on the pressure of the moment, and we've accepted that there are tariffs on us, we're looking at how to overcome that. We're looking at newer markets. We are looking at a stronger demand impetus within the Indian economy," the Minister said during a panel discussion, referring to the tariffs imposed by the US.

