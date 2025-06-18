"Delighted to hold talks...will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism, terror financing": PM Modi meets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Kananaskis [Canada], June 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, commemorating 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

"Delighted to hold talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada...We will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism and striking down on terror financing," posted PM Modi on X.

This meeting was the first between the two leaders since Chancellor Merz assumed office in May 2025. PM Modi congratulated Chancellor Merz on his victory and thanked the German government for their condolences on the recent tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi invited Chancellor Merz to visit India at a mutually convenient time, further solidifying their bilateral relationship.

Building on this engagement, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X that the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz marked 25 years of the steadfast India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas of trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development partnership, green energy, technology, innovation, education and mobility. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments. Prime Minister Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany's strong solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism.

Echoing these sentiments, Prime Minister Modi also shared details of the meeting on X. He said he was delighted to hold talks with Chancellor Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and described India and Germany as close friends connected by shared values.

He noted that this year marks 25 years of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and said they discussed how to work even more closely in areas like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, research and innovation, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Furthering these discussions, he added that they also spoke about deepening defence and security linkages and that both sides will continue working together in areas like counter-terrorism and tackling terror financing.

The two leaders expressed happiness at the sustained momentum in the bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation across priority sectors. Both sides agreed to further deepen and diversify the Strategic Partnership as it reaches the milestone of 25 years.

They also acknowledged that terrorism constitutes a major threat to peace and stability in the world. In this context, Prime Minister Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany's strong expression of solidarity with and support to India's efforts in the fight against terrorism.

They exchanged views on key regional and international developments, with Prime Minister Modi conveying that he looked forward to welcoming Chancellor Merz in India at a mutually convenient time.

