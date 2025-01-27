"Delighted to speak with my dear friend": PM Modi congratulates US President Trump on his historic second term

New Delhi [India], January 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Monday and said the two countries are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.

Describing Donald Trump, who took oath as US President earlier this month, as "my dear friend", PM Modi said India and the United States will work together towards global peace, prosperity, and security.

The Prime Minister congratulated Trump on his second term in office.

"Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," PM Modi said in a post on X.

This is the first conversation between the two leaders since the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President for a second term on January 20.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented PM Modi as his Special Envoy at President Trump's inaugural function. He also carried a letter from PM Modi for Trump.

Soon after Trump took the oath of office for a second term, PM Modi had conveyed his best wishes.

"Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" PM Modi had said.

