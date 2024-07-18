"Delighted to witness a Bhojpuri Geet Gawai welcome; Mauritius is home away from home": Jaishankar

Port Louis [Mauritius], July 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a 'Bhojpuri Geet Gawai' welcome at the Grand Bois Medi Clinic in Mauritius on Wednesday.

Sharing a video of the same, Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote "Mauritius is a home away from home!"

"Delighted to witness a Bhojpuri Geet Gawai welcome at the Grand Bois Medi Clinic, symbolizing the enduring bond between India and Mauritius," he said, asking his social media followers to "Have a look."

The Mediclinic project at Grand Bois was inaugurated by Jaishankar in Mauritius on Wednesday. It is built with Indian grant assistance, which the EAM called the "newest expression" of friendship between the two nations.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project, Jaishankar said that the initiative will provide secondary healthcare for 16,000 people in the Grand Pois area.

"It was described as the newest expression of our friendship and it will provide secondary healthcare for 16000 people in the Grand Pois area, and we feel very proud to be a partner in this collaboration," he said.

Expressing pride, Jaishankar said that health is a priority and all of us have become health conscious.

"We worry about things rightly. But we also believeall of us believethat health is our right. And right today, every government has a duty to deliver. And for me, to be part of such an important delivery event is something which is a matter of great satisfaction," he said.

Jaishankar emphasized that India's partnership is contributing to the well-being of Mauritius and it is a "permanent commitment from India."

"We are today helping each other. We are helping the region. We are doing good for the world. And I want to say that our partnership today is contributing to the well-being of Mauritius, to connectivity within Mauritius, to the prosperity of Mauritius and that is a permanent commitment from India," he said.

He further commended Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth for the collaboration.

"I commend the PM for the initiative, for this collaboration that is associated with us...and will truly make life better for the ordinary people, the common citizens of this country," he added.

