"Democracy first, Humanity first", PM Modi gives Guyana Parliament a way to move forward

Georgetown [Guyana] November 21 : Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Thursday, emphasising on the idea of inclusive development of all and gave the motto of "Democracy first and Humanity first'.

Addressing a special session of Guyanese Parliament, PM Modi suggested that the best way to move ahead is by prioritising Democracy and Humanity.

" The kind of situation that is there before the world, the best way to move forward is 'Democracy first and humanity first'. The idea of 'Democracy first' teaches us to take everyone along and move forward with the development of everyone. The idea of 'Humanity first' decides the direction of our decisions. When decisions are taken based on the idea of 'Humanity first', results will be in the interest of humanity." PM Modi said.

Hailing the democratic governance of both Guyana and India, PM Modi said, "Democracy is in our DNA"

"Both the countries have together shown that democracy is not just a system, we have shown that democracy is in our DNA, vision, conduct and behaviour," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the global south, the PM said that India has become the voice of it. He underlined the issue of climate change, saying "global south is paying the biggest price."

"Today India has become the voice of global south. Global south has suffered a lot in the past. We have always tried to develop by keeping the environment safe, however so many countries developed by damaging the environment. Today global south is paying the biggest price for climate change," PM Modi said.

"Whether it is India or Guyana, we also have aspirations regarding development. For this global south's united voice is very important. This is the time of awakening for global south," PM Modi added.

PM Modi, emphasising on India's quality education, invited the youth of Guyana to study and work in India.

"India has a big youth capital, quality education and skill development ecosystem is there in India. India will be happy to host the maximum number of students of Guyana. I am inviting youngsters of Guyana, to come and work with India's innovators and scientists," PM Modi said.

PM Modi arrived in Guyana on the third leg of his three-nation visit. It is the first visit to Guyana by an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years.

During this visit, PM Modi joined leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor