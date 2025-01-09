Democracy ingrained in our lives: PM Modi at PBD convention

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention on Thursday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and commended the Indian diaspora for serving as the nation's "ambassadors to the world."

Highlighting the significance of India's democratic ethos, he remarked, "India is not just the 'mother of democracy,' but democracy is ingrained in our way of life."

PM Modi also remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana. Departing from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, the train will take Indian diaspora members to various religious and tourist destinations across the country over three weeks.

The event was attended by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, among other dignitaries. It began with a performance by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.

EAM Jaishankar emphasised that hosting the PBD in Odisha reflects the Modi government's "Poorvudaya" policy, showcasing the development and cultural richness of eastern India.

Welcoming the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, "In this sacred land of Lord Jagannath and Lord Lingaraj, I welcome the Indian diaspora from across the world. This is a time of vibrant festivals in India, from the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to Makarsankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and Magh Bihu.

"January 9 also holds historical significance as it marks the day Mahatma Gandhi returned to India in 1915 after a long stay abroad. Your presence here adds to the festive spirit of this occasion," he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the contributions of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in establishing the PBD, which has evolved into a vital platform to strengthen bonds between India and its diaspora.

"Together, we celebrate India, Indian-ness, our culture, progress, and our roots," he said.

Highlighting Odisha’s heritage, PM Modi said, "This land reflects India's rich legacy, with sites like the Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves, the Konark Temple, and ancient ports such as Tamralipti and Manikpatna. These treasures evoke immense pride."

Expressing gratitude to the diaspora, he added, "I have always considered diaspora members as our nation's ambassadors. The love and respect I receive from you worldwide remain unforgettable."

PM Modi underscored the role of Indian values in global respect for the diaspora.

"In the last ten years, I met several leaders of the country. Every leader of the world lauds the Indian diaspora. One of the main reasons for this is the social values, that you embed in the societies of the world. We are not just the 'mother of democracy,' but democracy is a part of our life; our way of living. We do not have to teach diversity, but our life goes along with diversity," he said.

During the event, PM Modi will also inaugurate four exhibitions: Vishwaroop Ram: The Universal Legacy of Ramayana by ICCR; Diaspora’s Contribution to Technology by MEA; Bharat Bharatiya: Swadesh Pardes - Abhilekhiye Virasat by the National Archives of India; and Heritage and Culture of Odisha by the Odisha government. He also visited promotional stalls showcasing contributions by Union Ministries and state governments.

The convention featured a virtual address by Chief Guest Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Afternoon and evening sessions included themes such as "Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers: Stories of Migrant Skills," chaired by Shobha Karandlaje, and "Green Connections: Diaspora’s Contributions to Sustainable Development," chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The valedictory session on Friday will feature closing remarks by President Droupadi Murmu, who will present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards.

Established in 2003 under then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas serves as a platform to recognize and engage with the overseas Indian community. Since 2015, it has evolved into a biennial event, offering opportunities for focused discussions and networking among the global diaspora.

