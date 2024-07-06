Democratic leaders look to Harris as Biden's campaign struggles

Washington, DC [US], July 6 : Democrats are grappling with a pivotal moment in their political landscape as scrutiny intensifies over President Joe Biden's debate performance. Amid the swirling uncertainties, discussions among top Democratic circles are already shifting towards the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris potentially leading the party's ticket in the upcoming election, CNN reported.

Many leading party figures, operatives, and donors are increasingly convinced that Biden's efforts to rejuvenate his campaign may not suffice. Close allies express scepticism about his ability to lead a successful re-election bid, according to CNN's conversations with numerous Democratic politicians and strategists.

While Biden often urges not to measure himself against perfection but against the alternative, an expanding contingent within the Democratic ranks is starting to evaluate Harris as a viable alternative.

Harris and her team have maintained a steadfast focus on supporting Biden publicly, brushing aside numerous calls and messages that speculate on her future role. However, recent adjustments in her schedule, such as joining Biden for the Fourth of July celebrations and speaking at key meetings, underscore a subtle shift in her positioning within the campaign.

Despite her visible alignment with Biden, Democratic politics are beginning to pivot around Harris, amplified by early attacks from former President Donald Trump's campaign.

Officials have started reprimanding donors sceptical of Harris' electability, urging them to rally behind her candidacy. Plans are reportedly underway to persuade Biden to endorse Harris promptly, release his delegates, and encourage their support for her. This strategic move aims to preempt potential internal conflicts over the Democratic ticket leadership, as reported by CNN.

Among Democratic circles, speculation now centers on potential running mates for Harris, with a notable focus on prominent Democratic governors. Figures like North Carolina's Roy Cooper, Kentucky's Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro, Illinois' JB Pritzker, and Minnesota's Tim Walz are being discussed. However, this approach risks sidelining Harris' authority to select her running mate, a privilege historically afforded to presidential nominees.

One Democratic senator vividly likened the internal debate to a football analogy, portraying Biden and Harris as star quarterbacks. The senator illustrated a scenario where doubts about Biden's performance prompt calls for his replacement with Harris, analogous to fielding a seasoned backup player amid game-day uncertainties.

The logistical challenge of transitioning leadership within the Democratic Party also looms large. Supporters argue that Harris is poised to seamlessly assume campaign fundraising and operational responsibilities, given her current role on the ticket.

Tim Ryan, a former Ohio congressman, has emerged as a vocal advocate for Harris, citing widespread private agreements among former colleagues. Ryan asserts that Biden stepping aside in favour of Harris would decisively reshape the Democratic narrative, countering perceptions of party weakness and bolstering electoral prospects.

Responding to speculation, Biden's campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz dismissed doubts, affirming Biden's commitment as the nominee and Harris as his running mate, confident in their electoral success this November, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, concerns within the House Democratic caucus persist, with some members apprehensive about potential electoral losses under Harris' leadership. Despite initial reservations, influential Democratic sceptics are now reconsidering their stance, increasingly viewing Harris as a more viable alternative to Biden.

An anonymously authored document titled "Unburdened by What Has Been: The Case for Kamala," circulated among Democratic donors and coalition groups, argues fervently for Harris' candidacy. The document emphasises strategic imperatives over personal preferences, asserting that Harris represents the Democrats' strongest electoral chance and must be seriously considered amid evolving political dynamics.

Reflecting on Harris' rising prominence, Rep Nanette Barragan, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, acknowledges shifting perceptions within Democratic circles. While cautioning against premature speculation about Biden's future, Barragan observes a growing recognition of Harris' contributions and leadership potential.

Biden's reduced public schedule following his debate performance has amplified doubts about his candidacy while simultaneously bolstering support for Harris. Mini Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom for All, asserts that Harris holds greater credibility than Biden on key Democratic issues, positioning her as indispensable to the party's electoral strategy.

Addressing sceptics within the Democratic fold, Timmaraju stresses the imperative of trusting Harris' capabilities, irrespective of personal opinions. She underscores the pivotal role Harris plays in safeguarding democratic values and winning the upcoming election.

Amidst discussions of potential replacements for Biden, Harris' loyalists express frustration at the exclusion of her candidacy from serious consideration. They condemn disparaging remarks about Harris' electoral prospects, particularly in light of recent polls showing competitive standings against Trump.

Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, criticises efforts to defend Biden by undermining Harris, advocating instead for unified support behind the current Democratic ticket. Levin highlights the importance of voter confidence in Harris as Biden's running mate and potential successor, dismissing counterproductive efforts to discredit her.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), a steadfast supporter of Biden, anticipates a seamless transition of support to Harris if Biden were to step aside. Members emphasise the critical role of Black voter turnout in key electoral battlegrounds, underscoring Harris' significance in mobilising these constituencies.

Rep Gregory Meeks, a senior CBC member, emphasises the irreplaceable value of Harris' candidacy, particularly among Democratic base voters critical to electoral success. Meeks contends that Harris' unique appeal and leadership qualities make her the strongest contender against Trump.

Reflecting on Harris' political trajectory, discussions often revisit pivotal moments, such as her standout performance during Biden's debate setback. Known for her articulate approach and strategic acumen, Harris has navigated challenges with a focus on substantive issues, reinforcing her role within the Biden campaign, as reported by CNN.

Looking ahead, Harris' prospective running mate options include figures like Roy Cooper and Andy Beshear, both experienced governors with bipartisan appeal. Their track records as state attorneys general and successful gubernatorial campaigns position them as formidable allies to Harris' potential candidacy.

Roy Cooper, in particular, maintains a longstanding relationship with Harris, dating back to their tenure as attorneys general. In a recent interview, Cooper praised Harris' intellect and readiness for higher office, hinting at a collaborative future in national politics.

Similarly, Andy Beshear's leadership in a Republican-leaning state underscores his electoral prowess and alignment with Democratic values. Beshear's proactive engagement in national Democratic events reflects his rising stature within the party, presenting him as a compelling candidate alongside Harris.

As Democratic strategists deliberate on the future leadership of their party, the debate over Harris' candidacy continues to evolve. While challenges remain, Harris' supporters remain steadfast in their belief in her ability to lead the Democratic ticket to victory, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor