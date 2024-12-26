Democratic Party submits impeachment motion against South Korea's acting President

Seoul [South Korea], December 26 : The Democratic Party (DP) has submitted an impeachment motion against South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo and reported it to a parliamentary plenary session on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The main opposition party's decision came after Han announced that he will not appoint justices to the Constitutional Court until the rival parties agree for a political compromise.

The DP has pledged to impeach Han unless the South Korea's acting President approves their appointments as the opposition-controlled National Assembly is set to vote on their appointment, according to Yonhap News Agency reported.

If appointed, the three nominess will fill vancancies on the nine-member bench in the court, where six justices are currently seated, to decide on impeachment trial of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. As per the law, at least six votes are needed to uphold an impeachment motion.

The DP has planned to present the motion for a vote during pleanary session on Friday. According to the law, an impeachment motion must be put to a vote between 24 and 72 hours after it is reported to a plenary session.

Earlier this week, the Democratic Party (DP) announced that it will introduce an impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo over his refusal to promulgate two special counsel bills targeting President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee, Yonhap News Agency reported.

DP spokesperson, Rep. Yun Jong-kun, said that the party's lawmakers unanimously adopted the decision and the motion will be reported to a plenary parliamentary session on Thursday.

The ruling People Power Party has said that the acting president should be considered the president of South Korea when it comes to the vote. However, the DP has argued that he should be considered South Korea's PM, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The DP announced the decision after a Cabinet meeting presided over by Han Duck-soo ended without reviewing the two bills which demanded special counsel probe into Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law and corruption allegations involving Kim Keon Hee.

At an earlier party meeting, DP floor leader, Rep. Park Chan-dae said, "There is no other way to interpret this than (as a tactic) to buy time and prolong the insurrection," referring to characterizations of Yoon's martial law imposition as an insurrection.

