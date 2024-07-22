'Democrats throwing Biden overboard': Trump

New York, July 22 Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump crowed, "the Corrupt and Radical Democrats are throwing him overboard" after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race for the White House.

"He was annihilated in an Earth Shattering Debate," Trump posted on Saturday on Truth Social, the X-like social media platform he uses, mangling the capitalisation of his text.

After the June 27 debate in which his performance raised questions about cognitive abilities and his capacity to match Trump's campaign vitality, Biden announced he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party candidate.

Trump piled on personal insults and questions about Biden's performance in the post, "Crooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation."

"He has done everything possible to destroy our Country, from our Southern Border, to Energy Dominance, National Security, International Standing, and so much more," Trump said repeating his constant refrain.

Trump alleged that "the people around him lied to America about his Complete and Total Mental, Physical, and Cognitive Demise" to prop up Biden.

Trump did not mention Harris, but said, "Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same."

On Saturday at a campaign rally, Trump ridiculed Harris.

He said, "Kamaala, I call her laughing Kamaala. Have you seen her laughing? She is crazy. You can tell a lot by a laugh. She is nuts. She is not as crazy as (former Speaker) Nancy Pelosi."

CNN reported that Trump said that she (Harris) will be easier to defeat than Biden.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. fired the opening salvo on his father's behalf, "Kamala Harris owns the entire Left-wing policy record of Joe Biden. The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor