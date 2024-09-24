Dengue cases continue to rise in Nepal as monsoon recedes

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 24 : After heavy rainfall in Nepal due to the monsoon season, the country is witnessing a surge in dengue cases, setting grounds for mosquito larvae to breed.

Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital (STIDH), government run oldest infectious disease treatment facility of the Himalayan Nation is recording a surge in Dengue.

Speaking about the number of dengue-infected people visiting the hospital, Bhaleshwor Yadav, In-charge of the Emergency ward at the hospital, told ANI

"On daily basis, an average of 20 people come to the hospital... they are the dengue infected ones. Some of the days, we have about 35 patients suffering from fever, it goes up to 40 as well. Out of them, 20 are dengue positive patients which ranges from 10 to 20 patients a day on daily basis," Yadav said.

Apart from the emergency, serpentine line to purchase Out Patient Department (OPD) ticket as well as to get tested and show reports of dengue has become common scene at the hospital.

Patients are asked to wait in line to get themselves checked at the fever clinic before running the test to ascertain the medical condition. The communicable disease caused by mosquito bites has sent hundreds of people to hospital in search of consultation.

Since January this year, Nepal has recorded 11,545 confirmed cases of dengue, while the death toll stands at six. The Gandaki province has recorded the highest number of infections standing at 5,482 confirmed cases.

Kaski and Tanahun district of Gandaki are the worst hit districts in terms of infection.

The Bagmati Province which includes the capital Kathmandu so far has recorded 3,178 cases of confirmed infection.

The Epidemiology and Disease Control Division (EDCD) under the Ministry of Health has labeled Kaski, Tanahun, Kathmandu, Parbat, Chitwan, Gorkha and Lalitpur districts in red-zone.

Dengue haemorrhagic fever can cause internal bleeding and a sudden drop in blood pressure. Doctors say dengue shock syndrome is a dangerous complication of dengue infection and is associated with high mortality.

The female Aedes Aegypti mosquito lays their eggs in those areas which further increases the chances of infection. High Fever, Pain behind eyes, rashes over the body, unconsciousness, aches in joints and body and vomiting are accredited to be infected with Dengue.

If not identified and started with diagnosis, the haemorrhagic fever caused by dengue can result in severe bleeding, sudden drop in blood pressure, shocks and might lead to death.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor