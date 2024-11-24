Dengue cases in Philippines up 81 percent so far this year

Manila, Nov 24 The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) said that it tallied 340,860 dengue cases from January 1 to November 16 this year, 81 per cent higher than the same period last year.

The DOH said it tallied 881 deaths due to dengue in the cited period. The agency said that the fatality rate was 0.26 per cent so far this year, lower than the 0.34 per cent recorded last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Philippine Health Secretary Teodoro Herboza urged Filipinos to be vigilant, especially those impacted by floodwaters brought about by six typhoons that hit the country in October and November.

After the successive typhoons, mosquitos can breed in stagnant waters, he said.

Dengue is endemic in the Philippines. Water-borne infectious diseases, including dengue, usually peak during the rainy season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor