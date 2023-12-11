Dengue cases surpass 80,000 in Sri Lanka so far this year

Colombo, Dec 11 Total dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year surpassed 80,000, according to the latest statistics released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

The NDCU said that 80,192 cases had been reported as of Sunday, 3,704 of which were reported in December alone, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statistics, 47 people have succumbed to the disease.

The Western province remained the most affected with 46.4 per cent of the cases reported.

