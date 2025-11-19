Dengue claims six more lives in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll rises to 349

Dhaka, Nov 19 As many as six people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, increasing the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the country in 2025 to 349, local media reported on Wednesday.

During the same period, 788 new patients were hospitalised in Bangladesh, raising the total number of infected cases in 2025 to 87,712, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

The new fatalities were reported in Rajshahi Division, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in 2024. During the same period, 101,214 new dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were recorded in Bangladesh.

On November 6, Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory amid an increase in infections by the Aedes mosquito and a subsequent rise in dengue fever patients across the country.

In its advisory, the ministry said that people, at the onset of fever, should immediately seek medical help, including dengue detection tests at the nearest health‑service centre as per the advice of the qualified doctor. The ministry stated that early detection and prompt treatment can help in avoiding serious complications, United News of Bangladesh reported.

The ministry urged households, building sites, schools and other establishments to remove and clean all accumulated water in and around premises. It further asked people to use mosquito nets during day or night while sleeping due to the daytime biting habits of the Aedes mosquito.

It stated that an individual must immediately consult a doctor and not ignore any remaining signs, even if the symptoms of dengue fever seem to subside. The ministry's advisory comes at a time when dengue cases continue to rise in Bangladesh, showcasing an urgent need for increased public vigilance and preventive action.

