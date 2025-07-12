Dengue crisis deepens in Bangladesh; health infrastructure remains under strain

Dhaka, July 12 Dengue cases in Bangladesh are continuing to rise sharply, with the total number of infections this year reaching 14,069, alongside 54 deaths, according to multiple local media reports.

The mosquito-borne disease has exposed severe gaps in the country's healthcare infrastructure, raising alarms among public health experts, especially as many critically ill patients are failing to receive timely treatment.

Of growing concern is the Comilla district, where 72 new cases were detected in a single day, as reported by Prothom Alo on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours alone, 138 new dengue cases were reported across the country, United News of Bangladesh reported on Friday morning.

According to Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Habibur Rahman, blood tests of 311 patients were conducted in private hospitals in Daudkandi in the last 24 hours, confirming 72 dengue infections.

Among them, 17 are currently admitted to the Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex. The overall numbers reflect a worsening situation: between June 18 and July 12 at 10 a.m., 11,022 people were tested, of whom 3,075 were diagnosed with dengue.

At least 40 of those in critical condition have been shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced care, and 10 patients have reportedly died.

Alarmingly, a significant portion of the infected are school and college students, which has heightened concern among parents and educators.

While the outbreak seems more geographically concentrated outside the capital, Dhaka continues to report the majority of dengue-related deaths. Of the total 14,069 infections this year, 11,014 are from outside Dhaka, according to The Daily Star.

However, 28 of the 54 recorded deaths occurred within Dhaka city limits -- 22 of them under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka South City Corporation.

The Barishal division has emerged as a major hotspot with 5,957 reported infections, and within it, Barguna district alone has recorded 3,587 cases.

Despite the growing threat, the response from the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has come under sharp criticism. Health experts and local media reports have condemned the administration's lack of a structured and comprehensive strategy to combat the outbreak.

Critics argue that response efforts have largely been limited to sporadic fogging operations and occasional clean-up drives, which are proving insufficient to curb the spread of the Aedes mosquito -- the primary vector for dengue.

Public health specialists, physicians, and entomologists have unanimously pointed to the absence of sustained and effective preventive measures.

They have also flagged the country's overburdened medical system as being inadequately prepared to deal with the escalating crisis.

With no significant overhaul of the healthcare framework and the absence of a robust dengue management plan, both urban and rural populations remain vulnerable.

