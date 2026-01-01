Denmark delegation visits Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla to boost green maritime cooperation

Kandla (Gujarat) [India], January 14 : A delegation from Denmark visited the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla on Wednesday, marking an engagement aimed at strengthening cooperation in the maritime and sustainability domains, according to a release.

The delegation was led by Josefine Pallesen, Maritime Counsellor at the Embassy of Denmark. During the visit, deliberations were held with Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority, on pathways towards zero-carbon emissions, adoption of green technologies and collaborative opportunities for sustainable port development, the release said.

The DPA Chairman apprised the delegation of the port's initiatives in decarbonisation, renewable energy integration, green fuels and environmentally responsible operations.

Nilabhra Dasgupta, Deputy Chairman, and JK Rathod, Chief Vigilance Officer, were also present during the discussions and highlighted DPA's ongoing efforts to promote innovation, resilience and sustainability across port infrastructure and operations, as per the release.

As part of the visit, the Danish delegation visited the Make-in-India 1-MW Green Hydrogen Plant at Kandla, a pioneering initiative reflecting DPA's commitment to clean energy transition and its vision of emerging as a Green Hydrogen Hub.

Adding a cultural dimension to the visit, the delegation joined the Makar Sankranti/Uttarayan celebrations, where they participated in traditional kite flying with DPA officials and employees at the Administrative Office Building in Gandhidham.

The visit underlined the growing partnership in the maritime sector, particularly in the areas of green ports, clean energy and sustainable logistics, and reinforced DPA's resolve to build a future-ready, environmentally responsible port aligned with global best practices, the release stated.

