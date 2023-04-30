Denmark envoy listens to 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', lauds PM Modi's "connection with people"

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Denmark Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane on Sunday listened to the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in Delhi and lauded the connection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with common people of the country through the popular radio programme.

"I think it's a great initiative. Really, it's connecting with people and whatever the honourable Prime Minister is doing is connecting with the people. I've seen all these pitches like Swachh Bharat, and green hydrogen Viksit Bharat. And I was at the Independence Day back in 2014 so I see this development towards including the people and what India stands for and what honourable Prime Minister stands for to connect with the people," Svane told .

Denmark's envoy also believes a nation cannot grow without connecting with common people and in that regard Mann Ki Baat is the way forward.

"Mann Ki Baat is the way forward really and I'm so happy to see all the good stories about the fibres, the cleng of the Himalayas, the jobs being created in Kashmir and so forth that's the people's movement and we need that," said Svane mentioning the stories he liked in the 100th episode of PM Modi's radio show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the historic 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and said that his radio programme is the "Mann Ki Baat" of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions.

The Prime Minister said he received thousands of letters and messages from the people and was "swept away by emotions" while reading them. He said that the people of the country have to be congratulated for the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme that began on October 3, 2014.

"Today is the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. I have got thousands of letters, lakhs of messages. I have tried to go through more and more of them. I got emotional while reading your letters on many occasions, was swept away by emotions, and then held myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, but all the listeners, our countrymen deserve to be congratulated. Mann Ki Baat is the 'Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions," PM Modi said.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

