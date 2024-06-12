Denmark PM after attack: 'I am not quite myself'

Copenhagen, June 12 (IANS/DPA) In her first interview since a man attacked her last week, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that she is still in the process of fully recovering.

"I'm not quite myself yet," Frederiksen told broadcaster DR on Tuesday. Frederiksen said she is mainly working from her office, but can still fulfil her duties as prime minister.

The 46-year-old prime minister was punched by a man in the centre of Copenhagen on Friday evening and suffered a minor whiplash injury.

The police quickly arrested a 39-year-old suspect, who is accused of hitting Frederiksen on the upper arm.

The Danish news agency Ritzau reported that the man was drunk and under the influence of other drugs at the time and that he was a Polish citizen who had been resident in Denmark for a long time.

The man has denied his guilt in court and said that he had nothing against Frederiksen, saying she was "a really good prime minister" and that he had been surprised to run into her on the street.

Police investigating the assault do not believe that the attack was politically motivated.

