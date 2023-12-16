Denmark raises bird flu risk level to high

Copenhagen, Dec 16 The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (DVFA) announced a significant escalation in the threat level for avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, moving from medium to high alert.

According to the DVFA, the decision, effective December 18, comes in response to a growing number of bird flu cases in wild birds across Denmark and in neighboring European countries, alongside an increase in outbreaks within domestic poultry flocks, reports Xinhua news agency.

All poultry, including chickens, ducks and turkeys, must either be kept indoors or in covered enclosures to prevent contact with wild birds, which are the primary carriers of the virus, the DVFA said in a press release.

"It is crucial to minimise the interaction between domestic and wild birds. Owners must ensure feed and water troughs are covered and that surfaces and rainwater accessible to poultry are not contaminated with droppings from wild birds."

The DVFA has also instituted a nationwide ban on animal fairs and gatherings involving poultry and captive birds.

While the DVFA reassures the public that the risk of transmission to humans remains low, they acknowledge in the press release that in rare instances, the disease can spread to humans who have close contact with infected birds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor