Denmark to summon US Ambassador over appointment of special envoy to Greenland

Oslo, Dec 22 Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday that he would summon US Ambassador to Denmark Kenneth Howery for talks following US President Donald Trump's appointment of a special envoy to Greenland.

On Sunday, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US special envoy to Greenland, a move that has sparked strong diplomatic reactions in Copenhagen.

"I am upset, particularly by the envoy's statements about making Greenland part of the United States. We find that completely unacceptable," Rasmussen told Danish broadcaster TV 2.

Earlier in the day, Rasmussen said in a written statement to Danish broadcaster DR that while the appointment underscores continued American interest in the Arctic island, "everyone, including the US, must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark," Xinhua News Agency reported.

The controversy intensified after Landry, following his appointment, posted on social media platform X to thank Trump, saying it was an honor to serve in the role "to make Greenland a part of the US."

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Monday that they expect "respect" for the Kingdom of Denmark's territorial integrity from the US side.

"We have said it very clearly before. Now we say it again. You cannot annex other countries. Not even with an argument about international security. Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders, and the USA should not take over Greenland. We expect respect for our common territorial integrity," the two leaders said in a joint statement.

Since taking office in January this year, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in gaining control of Greenland, stating he would not rule out the use of "military or economic coercion" to achieve that goal.

Greenland, a former Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, though Denmark retains authority over foreign affairs and defence.

