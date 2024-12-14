Department of Energy- Abu Dhabi wins Visionary Leadership Award as IDRA World Congress 2024 concludes

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 14 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) has been awarded the prestigious Visionary Leadership for the Most Progressive Disruptive Policy in Water Reuse Award at the IDRA World Congress 2024 Gala Awards Dinner.

The award, presented during a ceremony at the Emirates Palace Hotel, recognises the DoE's pioneering efforts in tackling global water challenges and its commitment to innovative policy-making in water reuse. The event was attended by senior leadership from the energy and water sectors along with esteemed attendees of the congress.

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, the DoE's Chairman, accepted the award and remarked, "Receiving the Visionary Leadership Award is a testament to Abu Dhabi's commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions in water management. This recognition highlights the innovative projects and policies Abu Dhabi's water sector has implemented to drive impactful change in water sustainability. When we collaborate, we can achieve significant change in water sustainability, making a lasting impact on communities across the world".

"Our partnership with IDRA has been instrumental in advancing these efforts, as it provides a platform for sharing cutting-edge solutions and driving the implementation of sustainable water management practices. Through our work with international stakeholders, we can ensure that our collective efforts secure a resilient, water-sustainable future for generations to come", he added.

In addition, the Mohamed Bin Zayed Water Initiative received the IDRA Presidential Award during the event, underscoring its significant contributions to addressing global water challenges.

The Gala Awards Dinner was a highlight of the Congress, bringing together experts and leaders in desalination, water reuse, and sustainability to celebrate advancements aligned with the Congress's mission of driving innovative solutions for water scarcity.

The IDRA World Congress 2024, hosted by the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE), concluded with an inspiring Closing Ceremony at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Held under the theme 'Addressing Water Scarcity' the Congress tackled some of the most urgent challenges facing the water sector while advancing discussions on sustainability, resilience, and innovation.

More than 1200, attendees from over 50 countries participated in the IDRA World Congress 2024, making it one of the largest gatherings of water industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to date.

The Congress witnessed the presentation of more than 225 research papers, and featured over 100 technical sessions, keynote addresses, thematic program panels and a dedicated Leaders Summit, all designed to share transformative insights into global water management. Highlights also included a Hackathon at Khalifa University, an XPRIZE Team Summit, the IDRA Young Leaders Summit, and plant tours.

The Congress brought forward critical conversations around the integration of renewable energy into desalination, advancements in water reuse technologies, and the use of AI and digital solutions to enhance operational efficiency in the water sector. A highlight of the Congress was the exchange of insights on the water-energy nexus, which addressed pressing issues such as high residential water consumption and reliance.

Fady Juez, President of IDRA, expressed his gratitude for the collaborative spirit that defined the event, "The IDRA World Congress 2024 has been an incredible platform for shaping the future of global water management. Abu Dhabi's leadership has been instrumental in advancing this agenda, and we are inspired by the progress made during this exceptional week."

The Closing Ceremony also reconfirmed plans for the next IDRA World Congress, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2026, ensuring the momentum continues. (ANI/WAM)

