Deployed N Korean troops assigned to platoon-level units of Russian forces: S Korean Defence chief

Seoul, Nov 28 North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia have been assigned to the Russian military at the platoon level, with a high possibility of the troops being used as "cannon fodder" in dangerous areas, South Korea's Defence chief said on Thursday.

Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun made the remark during a session of the Parliamentary Defence Committee when a ruling party lawmaker asked him to verify Intelligence that North Korean soldiers have been integrated into company-level units at the Russian military in groups of platoons, Yonhap news agency reported.

"It should be noted that the war is led by Russia, and from the stance of heads of the Russian military units, they are likely to send the North Korean platoons to the most dangerous and difficult areas," Kim said, stressing that the term "cannon fodder" well describes the situation.

His remarks came after Ukrainian officials said that North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia have been integrated in Russian military units consisting of ethnic minorities or disguised as indigenous people.

Kim also reaffirmed his stance that South Korea should send a military monitoring team to Ukraine, but said that the Defence ministry is not engaging in talks over such possible deployment, hinting that a government-wide discussion is underway.

In regard to the possibility of Seoul's provision of weapons to Kyiv, Kim said South Korea will "work in solidarity with the international community," rather than directly addressing the issue.

On Wednesday, a Ukrainian delegation led by Kyiv's Defence Minister visited South Korea for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

The delegation shared Intelligence on the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and discussed joint responses to security threats, the presidential office said.

However, details of the provided Intelligence and whether the delegation requested South Korea's weapons aid were not immediately available.

