Deported Indian nationals from US arrive in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 6 : Some Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the United States and were deported back to the country arrived on Thursday at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat.

A US military C-17 Globemaster military aircraft landed in Punjab's Amritsar on February 5 with 104 Indian nationals.

A day earlier, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to the United States President Donald Trump to find solution to the issue of deportation of Indians who allegedly illegally migrated to the US.

Dhaliwal, who interacted with the media, said that 104 Indians deported from the US arrived at Amritsar today.He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls US President Donald Trump his friend and should find a solution to the issue of deportation in a meeting.

"Modiji calls Trump (US President Donald Trump) his friend. I request PM Modi ji to speak to Trump to find a solution to this issue....104 Indians deported from the US arrived at Amritsar today. Of 104 persons, around 30 people are from Punjab. All of them are in good health condition," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said last month that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor