Deputy Chief of Naval Staff of Indian Navy hands over operational spares for MNDF Coast Guard Ship Huravee to Maldives CDF

Maldives [Male], December 16 : Deputy Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, on Monday handed over a consignment of operational spares for the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Coast Guard Ship (MCGS) Huravee to Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force of Maldives, during a function held onboard INS Sharda in Male.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy acknowledged the maiden visit by Vice Admiral Sobti to the Maldives, reaffirming the Navy's commitment to strengthening regional partnerships and enhancing maritime security cooperation.

Discussions during the visit focused on addressing maritime security challenges, expanding training engagements, and enhancing joint efforts against drug trafficking.

The progress of ongoing projects and opportunities to improve maritime information sharing between the two navies were also deliberated.

"VAdm Tarun Sobti DCNS called on Maldives Chief of Defence Force Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, during his maiden visit at Male, Maldives. Discussions focussed on addressing Maritime Security challenges, enhancing training engagements and cooperation against drug trafficking. The maiden visit of DCNS reaffirms Indian Navy's commitment towards regional partners. Progress of the ongoing projects and avenues to enhance maritime information sharing between both navies were also deliberated," the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

"In keeping with India's commitment to regional maritime security under the vision of 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for all in the Region (MAHASAGAR), and the Neighbourhood First policy, VAdm Tarun Sobti DCNS handed over a consignment of operational spares for MNDF Coast Guard Ship Huravee," the Navy said in another post on X.

Maldives Chief of Defence Force Major General Ibrahim Hilmy described the meeting with the Vice Admiral as an honour, highlighting the discussions on maritime security cooperation and the strengthening of close defence ties between the two nations.

"It was an honour to meet Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, at the Integrated Headquarters of Maldives National Defence Force and hold discussions on maritime security cooperation and strengthening of our close defence ties," General Ibrahim Hilmy said in a post on X.

MCGS Huravee was originally commissioned as INS Tillanchang, a Trinkat-class patrol vessel, in March 2001. The ship was later gifted to the Maldives by the Government of India in April 2006 to reinforce the strategic partnership between the two countries and collaborate on ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Earlier in April, India had completed a major refit of the MCGS Huravee at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, under its Neighbourhood First policy and MAHASAGAR vision.

India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy aims to create mutually beneficial, people-centred regional frameworks that promote stability and prosperity while shaping New Delhi's relations with neighbouring countries.

Through the 'Neighbourhood First' approach, India provides developmental assistance and capacity-building support tailored to the needs and aspirations of neighbouring countries, contributing to their holistic economic growth. This includes support for infrastructure projects ranging from large-scale development to community-level initiatives, strengthening capabilities, and extending financial, budgetary, and humanitarian assistance.

On the other hand, the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) doctrine is the expansion of India's SAGAR vision, which was the guiding force behind India's active regional role, aiming to bring stability and inclusive growth across the Indo-Pacific.

In March 2025, PM Modi, during his visit to Mauritius, announced the expansion of the vision.

MAHASAGAR marks a strategic evolution from a regional focus on the Indian Ocean to a global maritime vision, with particular emphasis on the global south.

