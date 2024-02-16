Deputy NSA Misri highlights India's support for Afghanistan at Bishkek meet

Bishkek [Kyrgystan], February 16 : The Deputy National Security Advisor, Vikram Misri on Friday highlighted India's consistent and steadfast policy in support of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and said that India has legitimate economic and security interests in Afghanistan, an official statement said.

"India has been consistent and steadfast with its policy in support of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan. As a contiguous neighbour, India has legitimate economic and security interests in Afghanistan. Ties with the Afghan people date back centuries and are historic and civilizational," he said.

Speaking at the Sixth Regional Dialogue of Secretaries of Security Councils/National Security Advisers on Afghanistan in Bishkek, he said that India's common immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and the minorities.

"For India, development is a fundamental human right. India believes in working with the international community and like-minded actors for the welfare of the Afghan people. India has presence in almost 500 projects in Afghanistan spread across each of the 34 provinces in critical areas of power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture and capacity building. India has invested more than USD 3 billion for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan," he added.

According to the official statement, he also underlined that India has till now supplied nearly 50,000 tons of wheat, 250 tons of medical aid and 28 tons of earthquake relief aid. In view of the urgent UN appeals, India also supplied 40,000 litres of Malathion (pesticide) to Afghanistan to fight the locust menace.

He stated, "Since August 2021, ICCR has granted admissions to more than 3000 students, including 600 Afghan girls. India has also continued its collaboration with the Afghan National Agricultural Science and Technical University by providing online scholarships for Afghan students in agro-related fields. India also continued its assistance for the Habibia school and sent winter clothing and more than 5000 units of stationary items for the primary school students."

Deputy NSA said, "Drug trafficking is a serious menace for the region. The recent seizures of large shipments of drugs are a worrisome trend. India is partnering with UNODC in Afghanistan to provide humanitarian assistance for individuals, especially females, who are benefiting from drug rehabilitation programs being undertaken in Afghanistan. Under this partnership, India has supplied 11,000 units of hygiene kits, baby food kits, blankets, medical aid etc. to UNODC, Kabul."

"It is equally important to create economic opportunities, empower the people to be self-reliant and self-sufficient, and re-build the economy. To this end, India has continued its trade relations with Afghanistan. Tariff concessions under SAFTA continue to be provided to Afghan traders. A 'Humanitarian Air Corridor' between Delhi and Kabul has been created," he added.

To foster maritime cooperation, he also invited Central Asian neighbours to utilise the Chabahar port as well as the Shaheed Bahesti terminal at the port for maritime trade with India and other countries of the world. Solicited support of members to include Chabahar port within the framework of INSTC and make this a reality.

Sports interactions and exchanges with the Afghan people have been greatly enhanced, he said.

Addressing the issue of terrorism at the meeting, Deputy NSA reiterated India' stand that Afghanistan's land should not be used for sheltering, training and planning or financing terrorist acts.

"Our collective approach has been articulated in UNSCR 2593. Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts; specifically, terrorist individuals proscribed by the UN Security Council, including those belonging to the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. It is well established that any instability in Afghanistan is a threat to the whole region," he said.

"India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan. Consider it imperative to have a 'consensus' based approach at both levels, regional and international, he added.

The 6th Regional Dialogue of Secretaries of Security Councils/National Security Advisers on Afghanistan was held in Bishkek on 16 February 2024.

Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Adviser, National Security Council Secretariat represented India at the dialogue. This is a regional security mechanism on Afghanistan comprising the Secretaries/ NSAs of the National Security Councils of Iran, India, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

India hosted the Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi on 10 November 2021. Notably, NSAs from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan participated for the first time in The Delhi Dialogue.

