Deputy NSA Vikram Misri visits South Korea for 4th India-RoK Dy NSA level Strategic Dialogue

Seoul [South Korea], August 23 : Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Adviser visited South Korea from August 22 to 23 for the fourth India-RoK Deputy NSA level Strategic Dialogue.

The third edition of the Strategic Dialogue was held in India in December 2021.

Deputy NSA Misri met the first Deputy Director of National Security, Kim Tae-hyo. They discussed enhancing cooperation in a wide range of bilateral areas including defence industry and technology, economic security and supply chain resilience, enhancing Korean investments in India, and science and technology issues.

They highlighted the importance of closer cooperation on critical and emerging technologies and agreed to step up engagements in these areas. Views on regional and global security environments were also exchanged.

During the visit, Deputy NSA Misri called on Foreign Minister Park Jin and National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong, and met Minister Eom Dong-hwan of Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

On Tuesday, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin said that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is looking forward to his visit to India to participate in the G20 Summit in September and the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foreign Minister Park made these remarks during his meeting with Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

Foreign Minister Park mentioned that President Yoon is looking forward to his first visit to India to participate in the G20 Summit in September and the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Both agreed that Critical and Emerging Technologies is an area where both countries can enhance collaborations.

Deputy NSA Misri is in Seoul for the Fourth India- RoK Strategic Dialogue at the Deputy NSA- level.

