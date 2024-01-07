Derogatory remarks against PM Modi, Indians 'reprehensible', 'odious': Former Maldivian Foreign Minister

Male [Maldives], January 7 : Amid the firestorm of protests around a deputy minister's derogatory reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid said the objectionable remarks against the former and fellow Indian natives on social media are 'reprehensible' and 'odious'.

Calling on the Maldivian government to identify the officials responsible and reprimand them, the former Foreign minister posted from his official X handle, "Derogatory remarks made by two Deputy Ministers of the current Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India in social media is reprehensible and odious."

"Public figures must maintain decorum. They must accept that they are no longer social media activists and that they are now entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the interests of the people and the country," he added.

He stressed that India was a 'time-tested' friend and 'unwavering' ally of the Maldives, adding that New Delhi has been the first to respond in "our time of need". "Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations," he posted.

His remarks come after Maldivian Deputy Minister for Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X.

The post by Shiuna, which has now been deleted, featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," PM Modi posted on X.

He also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Maldivian government responded to the row over the minister's remarks, saying that the opinions are personal and do not represent its views.

It added that appropriate action will be taken against the minister at the centre of the storm.

Male said it is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals.

"These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," read an official release by the Maldivian Foreign Ministry.

The government added it believes that freedom of expression should be exercised in a "democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners".

