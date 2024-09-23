Despite being overseas, no ocean can separate you from India: PM Modi to Indian diaspora in US

New York [US], September 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) highlighted the unbreakable bond between India and its people, no matter where they are in the world and the key role the Indian diaspora plays in the relationship between India and the US.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island at Modi&US Event, he said, "You have connected India with America and America with India. Your skill, talent, and commitment are unmatched. Despite being overseas, no ocean can separate you from India."

PM Modi said that he has always understood the potential and capabilities of the Indian diaspora, and for him, they have been strong brand ambassadors of India and he calls them "Rahstradoot".

"Now Apna Namaste has also become multinational. It has gone from local to global and you have done all this. Every Indian who keeps India in his heart has done this," PM Modi added.

He also praised the Indian community for keeping up the tradition of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" that means "the world is one family."

"While being PM, I have received immense love and affection from you. Wherever we go, we treat everyone as family and mingle with them. Understanding diversity, living it, implementing it in our lives... it is in our values. Someone speaks Tamil... someone Telugu, someone Malayalam, someone Kannada... someone Punjabi, someone Marathi, someone Gujarati... There are many languages, but the feeling is one... and that feeling is - Indianness," said PM Modi.

Praising the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister recounted his old days and how interested he was to connect with them.

"Your love is my great fortune. I remember those days when I was not even the PM, not even the CM and not even a leader. At that time I used to come here as a curiosity. Even before I was not holding any post, I had visited about 29 states of America. After that, when I became CM, the process of connecting with you through technology continued," said PM Modi.

Speaking on the diversity of India, PM Modi said, "We are residents of a country where there are hundreds of languages and dialects, all the religions and sects of the world. Still, we are moving ahead united and noble. This is our biggest strength to connect with the world. These values naturally bind us to the world."

PM Modi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to United States President Joe Biden for his warm hospitality during a visit to his home in Delaware, stating that it "touched my heart."

"I salute you all, the Indian diaspora. Wherever I go in the world, I hear praise for the Indian community from every leader. Yesterday, President Biden took me to his home in Delaware, and his warmth and hospitality touched my heart. This honour belongs to 1.4 billion Indians, it's your honour, your achievement, and the honour of the millions of Indians living here. I express my gratitude to President Biden and to all of you," said PM Modi.

Further, PM Modi also spoke on India's general elections held earlier this year and stated that "the recent elections in India were the largest in human history."

"This 2024 is crucial for the entire world. On one hand, there is conflict and tension among some countries. In some countries, however, there is a celebration of democracy. India and America are together in this celebration of democracy. In America, elections will be held, and in India, elections have concluded. These elections in India were the biggest election in human history so far! In India, people twice the population of America cast their vote," said PM Modi.

The diaspora crowd gave a standing ovation to PM Modi, as he entered the event venue, and took the stage. Talented artists from the Indian community took the stage, setting the perfect tone for PM Modi's imminent address to the Indian diaspora in the US.

PM Modi's address at the "Modi and US" programme is a historic event that unfolded at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gathered from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.

Artists from different groups had been preparing since days to showcase traditional music for the big show once the PM's arrival.

"An amazing spectacle at the Nassau Coliseum! PM@narendramodi addressed the Indian community in US. PM received a warm and magnificent welcome by the Indian diaspora in the US. PM highlighted India's resolve to become VIKSIT BHARAT, a developed country by 2047, and the invaluable role the Indian diaspora plays in cementing our bilateral ties with the US," posted Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi will chair key bilateral meetings in New York and attend a CEO Roundtable in addition later today. He will also address the Summit of the Future on September 23.

