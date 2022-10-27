Detailed inspection carried out as Akasa Air flight lands safely after bird-hit

New Delhi, Oct 27 A Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight landed safely after suffering a bird-hit and all passengers were deboarded.

The airline said that the aircraft was positioned for a detailed inspection and the subsequent flight has been impacted in the process.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi on October 27 suffered a bird-hit. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were deboarded. As a result, the aircraft has been positioned for a detailed inspection. The subsequent flight has been impacted and our customer service team is assisting passengers and arrangements are being made to accommodate their journeys," said a spokesperson.

"At Akasa Air, passenger safety and comfort is our highest priority and our crew followed all protocols as per our operating procedures. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the spokesperson added.

Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday said, "Today, Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi."

Earlier, on October 14, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted back to Mumbai due to a bird hit. The airline had said that the aircraft returned and landed safely at Mumbai airport.

