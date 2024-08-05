Devotees continue to flock Pashupatinath temple in Nepal as holy month of Shrawan march towards end

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 5 : Thousands of devotees thronged the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu marking the third Monday of the holy month of Shrawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva as the month comes to an end.

Monday, known as Sombaar in Devanagiri is derived from the Sanskrit name "Soma" meaning Lord Shiva and "baar" means day. Month of Shrawan, the fourth month as per the lunar calendar is dedicated to Lord Shiva and it is considered even more auspicious if there are five Mondays in the Shrawan month, as it doesn't happen every year.

The month of Shrawan also marks the start of many festivals for the next seven months until Maghe Sankranti (1st day of the month of Magh). Fasting on Mondays during Shrawan resembles devotion toward Lord Shiva. It is believed that these fasting help to cleanse the soul and revitalize the physiology of the human body.

It is the month of Shrawan when the devotees go out barefoot to the Shiva temple carrying sacred water from the springs and making the offering.

Speaking to ANI, Suraj Acharya, one of the devotees who came to Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu from his Bolbom Yatra, said, "On Monday of Shrawan while going for Bolbom, we wake up early in the morning, walk uphill the Sundarijal to fetch the water from the spring and offer it in the Pashupatinath Temple. We only eat vegetarian foods, stay sacred-taking holy bath, wearing clean clothes, sing hymns and prayers of Bholenath the entire day."

As per the devotees, the Bolbam also are referred as "Kanvars", it is undertaken to clean the soul as well as release the pressure from the mind.

Another devotee, Suraj Acharya, said, "We worship and follow Lord Pashupatinath. We all are busy with our daily life and work pressure. At least we can spend a day dedicating ourselves to the god, purifying our mind, supine indulging ourselves in the peace of mind and devote to the god, we spend this day making it more special in terms of devotion."

Though anyone can observe the fast, it is most popular among women; especially unmarried ones. It is believed that fasting helps unmarried women find a life partner of their preference. Married women, on the other hand, observe the fast to ask for the prosperity, peace, and well-being of their family members.

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as it is this time of the year when Lord Shiva consumed the poison extracted during elixir/potion mining in the ocean (Samundra Manthan). Goddess Parvati is believed to have observed the fasting and got Lord Shiva as her husband. Devotees undertake fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period.

