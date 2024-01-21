Devotees from Nepal reach Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 : As the Ram temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony draws near, devotees from Nepal reached Ayodhya from Nepal to witness the historic occasion.

On being able to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22, the devotees from Nepal, who arrived in Ayodhya on January 19, said that they are very happy to be here.

While speaking to ANI, one of the devotees said, "We are from Nepal. We are six people, and we came here the day before yesterday. We feel so good to be here. It was 30 years ago when I came here; it was very complicated back then. But now that the temple is constructed, we are very happy."

"We are all bestowed with the blessings of Lord Ram. We are extremely happy," he added.

As the countdown for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir has begun, along with Ayodhya, the Janakpurdham in Nepal, the maternal home of Goddess Sita is also brimming with happiness and enthusiasm, waiting for the occasion with high fanfare and gaiety, organising a slew of events.

Hymns of Lord Ram and Sita are echoing in the city around the clock.

The Janaki Temple is decked up with lights, and enthusiasm can be seen on the faces of every Janakpurdham resident.

"The January 22 event of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has also brought a wave of happiness for us. We have planned a series of events on that day, which will start in the morning and last until the end of the day. We will make Rangoli's out of vermillion powder and Lord Ram's picture from flowers. We will also observe Deepawali in our home. We are all happy with the construction of the temple in Ayodhya; the whole of Janakpur is happy with it," Bharat Kumar Sah, a resident of Janakpur, told ANI.

The ceremony scheduled for January 22 will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the event, thousands of other people including politicians, saints, and celebrities, have been invited to the ceremony.

From Nepal's Janakpur, the Chief Mahanth along with the Chotte Mahanth have been invited for the ceremony and have already set off for Ayodhya. Earlier, Janakpur sent offerings locally called "Bhaar" to Ayodhya as a part of the ritual, which included ornaments, cuisines, clothes and other daily essentials.

Amid celebrations across the maternal home of Goddess Sita, the loud speakers over the city are echoing with the chant of 'Jai Shree Ram' as well as the public screening of songs dedicated to 'Ram Lala'.

Meanwhile, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

