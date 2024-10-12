DEWA plants 4,500 mangrove trees at Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary

Dubai [UAE], October 12 (ANI/WAM): Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), participated in a campaign to plant mangrove trees at the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary.

Al Tayer was accompanied by DEWA's Executive Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents and senior officials from some of DEWA's subsidiaries. DEWA organised the campaign in collaboration with the Emirates Marine Environmental Group (EMEG) to plant 4,500 mangrove trees. Employees from DEWA and its subsidiaries, as well as DEWA Academy students, also participated in the campaign.

"In line with the directives of the wise leadership and the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, including clean water and sanitation, climate action, life below water and life on land, and as part of our social responsibility, we continue to support biodiversity and the protection of natural land and marine habitats. We launch environmental awareness campaigns, which aim to engage members of society in the efforts to preserve precious natural resources, plant more trees and improve the quality of water. We support the national initiative to plant 100 million mangrove trees in the UAE by 2030, and promote the sustainability of mangrove forests, which are a key nature-based solution to combat climate change and protect the coastal ecosystems." said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer praised the increased participation in DEWA's campaigns, which aim to promote the contribution of individuals and organisation in efforts to make a positive and sustainable impact. He also hailed the volunteering spirit exhibited by participants and their keenness to protect the environment and natural habitats.

In 2023, DEWA planted more than 5,500 mangrove trees at the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary, with the participation of 1,000 DEWA employees and their families, as well as employees from some of DEWA's subsidiaries, and students from DEWA Academy. Participants contributed 2,080 volunteering hours. Their happiness about the campaigns has reached 92.9 percent. DEWA has removed 3,100 kilograms of waste and collected eight tonnes of algae and seaweed from the shores of the reserve that will be used for scientific research in studies of marine environments. (ANI/WAM)

