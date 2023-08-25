DEWA’s R&D Centre files patent for device that enhances metal 3D printing

Dubai [UAE], August 25 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) 's Research and Development Centre (R&D) has filed a new patent on an innovative device that enhances the process of melting and extruding raw metal materials to the construction platform.

The device also maintains the optimum temperature required to handle raw metal materials in 3D printing. It also improves the performance of 3D printers by reducing the cost of printing and energy consumption. The extrusion device can be attached and detached from the 3D printer.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, praised the effective contribution of the R&D Centre in developing 3D printing and enhancing its competitiveness. Al Tayer said these patents support DEWA's efforts to develop an advanced infrastructure and specialised software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, with these investments helping to overcome challenges in the energy sector.

DEWA uses 3D printers to produce prototypes and spare parts for its generation, transmission, and distribution divisions and to support the digitisation of its inventory.

"The Centre hosts leading researchers and creative minds who effectively support the sustainable economy and enrich the scientific community everywhere. At DEWA, we adopt 3D printing as one of the innovative solutions in our internal operations to print spare parts for devices and equipment, in addition to extending the lifespan of the equipment," added Al Tayer.

"The research papers and patents registered by the Centre have enhanced its position as a global platform providing innovative solutions and technologies that enhance the operations and services of the utility sector. This maintains DEWA's worldwide leadership and consolidates Dubai's global position in research and development in solar energy, smart grids, energy efficiency and water, and capacity building in these sectors," said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor