DFWAC launches campaign to ensure smooth school return

Dubai [UAE], August 29 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has launched a digital campaign in line with the back-to-school season, titled "#SafeReturnToTheirSecondHome".

The initiative aims to offer parents and guardians a set of guidelines to ensure their children's secure and smooth transition back to the school environment.

The campaign highlighted the importance of planning fo the school season, establishing a consistent sleep schedule, and encouraging children to express their feelings about returning to school. It also stressed creating a conducive environment for daily studies.

Moreover, it advocates for kids to be active in school events, maintaining open communication with educators, setting designated screen times, and acknowledging children's accomplishments.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, emphasised that the campaign features a wide range of resources to ensure safe school transportation and address the potential psychological and social challenges students might face during the return.

Al Mansouri added that DFWAC looks forward to engaging families in addressing the challenges of the back-to-school transition. "We are committed to supporting families throughout every phase of a child's growth and by offering necessary guidance, DFWAC seeks to foster a conducive and safe educational environment for children." (ANI/WAM)

