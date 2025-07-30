DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan visits Bhutan to review BRO project DANTAK

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 30 : Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of Border Roads (DGBR), is on an official visit to Bhutan from 28 July to August 2 to review Border Roads Organisation (BRO) India Project DANTAK.

"The visit underscores the enduring commitment of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) towards further strengthening the close and time-tested ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan, particularly in the domain of infrastructure development," an official statement said.

" During his visit, the DGBR reviewed the progress of ongoing and planned road infrastructure projects being undertaken by Project Dantak. Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan was granted audience by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who praised Project Dantak's efforts in infrastructure development in Bhutan," the statement added.

https://x.com/BROindia/status/1950442573794783248

In a post on X, Border Roads Organisation wrote, "Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, PVSM, VSM, DGBR is on an official visit to friendly nation Bhutan to review @BROindia Project DANTAK. DGBR was granted audience by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck & called on PM Tshering Tobgay, who lauded DANTAK's vital role in Bhutan's development."

"The visit will see the inauguration of the ₹254 Cr upgraded Confluence-Haa Road, boosting connectivity, tourism & logistics. @BROindia continues to strengthen India-Bhutan friendship through infrastructure and enduring cooperation," the post added.

Earlier this week, Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan convened a high-level meeting with Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, in order to assess the progress of infrastructure initiatives being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

According to an official release, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan provided a comprehensive overview of BRO's ongoing and upcoming infrastructure development efforts, with a focus on enhancing road connectivity in remote and strategically significant areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Raghu Srinivasan highlighted the BRO's dual commitment to socio-economic advancement and national security by improving operational mobility for the armed forces.

The release also mentioned that the discussions covered the execution of critical road networks, bridges, and associated support infrastructure aimed at meeting both civilian and defence requirements.

The Chief Minister commended BRO's relentless dedication and reiterated the State Government's full support for ensuring the timely and efficient implementation of these vital projects, added the release.

Following the meeting in Itanagar, the DGBR also visited Ziro to review progress on the Frontier Highway Project.

This flagship initiative is designed to significantly improve all-weather connectivity along the international border, catalyse regional development, and enhance national security through improved logistical capabilities and troop mobility, the release further mentioned.

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan reaffirmed BRO's guiding principle, which says "Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam," and expressed appreciation for the consistent support from the people and administration of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also emphasised that such collaboration remains pivotal to the successful delivery of these transformative infrastructure projects.

