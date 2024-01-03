DGCA conducted 5,745 surveillances in 2023

New Delhi, Jan 3 The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that it conducted 5,745 surveillances on airlines, aerodrome operators, approved organisations, aviation personnel in 2023 under its regulatory control to meet the laid down safety obligations.

According to the aviation watchdog, the staggering 5745 surveillances comprised 4,039 planned surveillances, 1,706 spot checks and night surveillance, which is an all-time high.

“This marked a notable increase of 26 per cent of surveillance activities compared to the year 2022, emphasising the commitment to ensure compliance and safety within the aviation landscape,” DGCA Director Vikram Dev Dutt said.

Consequent to the findings of the surveillance conducted ,enforcement action on non-compliant personnel, airlines and other operators was taken.

“A total of 542 enforcement actions were taken in the year 2023 witnessing a 77 per cent increase as compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out for the year 2022,” said Dutt.

Significant enforcement actions included suspension of the Approved Training Organization of Air India and financial penalties on airlines like Air India, Air Asia, Indigo and SpiceJet for various non-compliances.

“Enforcement actions were also taken on erring pilots/cabin crew, ATCOs, non-scheduled airlines, flying training organisations and aerodrome operators. DGCA’s unwavering commitment to enforcing compliance underscores the critical importance of adhering to safety regulations within the aviation sector to ensure safer skies,” said Dutt.

