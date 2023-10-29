Dhaka: One dead, several injured after Bangladesh opposition rally against PM Hasina turns violent

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 29 : One police personnel was killed and 40 other men in uniform, along with more than a hundred civilians were injured after Bangladesh's principal opposition party, BNP, after a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and free and fair elections turned violent on Saturday.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had pledged a peaceful rally on October 28 and received permission to hold it in front of the party's central office at Nayapaltan.

Despite cooperation from the government and law enforcement agencies, the BNP failed to keep their promise, resulting in significant disorder and public disturbances.

The situation escalated as BNP supporters also targeted the residence of the Chief Justice of Bangladesh during the rally. After noon on Friday, they attacked the Chief Justice's house, the Judges Quarters, the Police Box, public transportation, and various government properties, including hospitals, according to sources.

Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said "video footage clearly shows the involvement of a Chhatra Dal (BNP's students' wing) leader in the policeman's death".

The Home minister expressed that "the assault on the Chief Justice's residence was an unprecedented incident", vowing "strict action against those responsible."

The Home Ministry stood its ground even in the face of protests, stating that "the country's constitution does not provide for a caretaker government."

With Bangladesh's upcoming elections expected to be held in early January 2024, tensions between the BNP and the ruling party, Awami League, are likely to intensify.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned from Brussels on Friday after attending the 'Global Gateway Forum', which was held over two days, on October 25-26.

She arrived at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12.15 pm on Friday, and on her return, BNP supporters erupted in protests across Dhaka.

