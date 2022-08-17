Dhaka: Probe finds Chinese contractor responsible for fatal crane accident

Dhaka, Aug 17 An initial inquiry into the death of five people including two children caused by the fall of a concrete girder on a moving car on Monday in Dhaka has found 'evidence of negligence' by China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC).

A.B.M. Amin Ullah Nuri, Bangladesh's Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division, said that the Chinese company may "face fines, termination of contract, and be blacklisted so that they cannot get any work in Bangladesh" once the final report is received.

The final report is likely to come by Thursday.

According to the initial probe, the Chinese company ignored all safety rules. The crane moved the girder even without taking any kind of safety measures.

"How many cranes will be used, how much area should be cordoned, how many people will be required, who will be involved in this work - these should be discussed by the contractor with the consultant. However, CGGC didn't discuss these factors with the consultant," the probe suggested.

Nuri, addressing a press briefing, mentioned that the concrete girder weighed 70 tonnes, while the crane has the capacity to carry 80 tonnes. Also, the contractor was not supposed to work on National Mourning Day, he added.

Meanwhile, construction supervision consultant's team leader Tick has also admitted that the girder was not scheduled to be moved on Monday as it was National Mourning Day, a public holiday.

According to the consultant, the work was on hold on Monday.

The contractor even not informed the traffic management authorities about the work, the probe has found.

The three-member inquiry panel has cited atleast four reasons as evidence of negligence.

