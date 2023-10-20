Dhanush-starrer ‘Captain Miller’ won’t be a two-part film

Chennai, Oct 20 Tamil star Dhanush’s upcoming film ‘Captain Miller’ has had a bunch of rumours going about it, out of which a prominent one was that it will be a two-parter. However, as of now the film’s production has denied this rumour, confirming that ‘Captain Miller’ will indeed be a single part film.

Initially, it was decided by the film’s director Arun Matheswaran that it will be a two-part release, though since thenn the director has turned back on his decision. What prompted this turn back is unknown, though the film’s production house Sathya Joti Films has only said that the film will come out in one part.

The movie is set in the 1930s-1940s in British India and follows an outlaw called Miller who engages in bloody loots, heists and assaults. While the plot is still unclear, apparently Miller will have to confront the things he has been running from for a very long time.

The film does not constitute a sequel, as the latter is a separate feature which only picks up the threads later on from the ending of its first part, and usually has a big delay which carries on for a minimum of at least a year. A sequel is its own separate film which merely has a story connection with the first film.

A two-part release simply means that the feature has a lot to unpack and can’t be done in one film, mostly due to it becoming extremely lengthy in runtime.

As such, when something comes out in two parts, the second part of that feature merely picks up from the cliffhanger of the first one and is released in a matter of months.

The movie marks the first time that the ‘Grey Man’ star has collaborated with the ‘Rocky’ (2022) director. ‘Captain Miller’ will hit theatres on December 15, 2023.

