Dharamshala: Dalai Lama gives one-day teaching to Buddhist people from Southeast Asian nations

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 12 : Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gave a general one-day teaching to around 5000 people, including Tibetans and other nationals, at the monastery in Dharamshala on Thursday morning.

The teaching session was held at the Main Tibetan Temple of Tsuglagkhang monastery, at the request of a group of Southeast Asians.

Around 5000 people, including Tibetans, Indians and Buddhist followers from different parts of the world, gathered to attend the spiritual discourse.

At the beginning of the teaching, Theravada monks chanted mantras. Dalai Lama spoke about the importance of peace, love and compassion.

The participants said they felt privileged and blessed to be a part of this event.

A Malaysian devotee, Margaret Khoo, said, "I have come here to meet his holiness, receive his blessings and wish him a long life. He said that we must have compassion for the benefit of all human beings."

Koh Chee Hing, an organiser from Singapore, said, "I have come here to attend the teaching of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The participants are from Southeast Asia, people from Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia and many others have come here. He is very famous for compassion so people want to see him."

Another Russian devotee said, "We are feeling blessed to participate in the teaching of the Dalai Lama. It's like a dream came true. People have come here from all over the world and we are feeling very excited."

