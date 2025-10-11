Dharma ensures protection to "animate or inanimate of entire universe": Rajnath Singh in Sydney

Sydney [Australia], October 11 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney, where he said that Dharma (religion) ensures protection to the "animate or inanimate of this universe."

He stated that Dharma ensures the protection of the universe's rules, regulations, and laws.

"What is Dharma? If we were to define Dharma, I could do so in very simple terms. (It is) That which guarantees the protection of the animate or inanimate of this entire universe is called Dharma. That which guarantees the protection of the sanctity of its rules, regulations, and laws is called Dharma. That which guarantees the development and support of both of these is called Dharma," Singh said while addressing a gathering.

Singh visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney on Friday, where he was warmly welcomed by children singing devotional hymns and chants. Singh also performed aarti at the temple.

Later, addressing the Indian diaspora in Sydney, Rajnath Singh said, "I arrived here the day before yesterday, and yesterday I had fruitful meetings with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia. The discussions were very productive and meaningful."

He said he was deeply touched by the community's respect for both India and Australia, noting the children's performance of the national anthems of both countries."I was deeply moved to see the people gathered here showing respect for both the Indian and Australian national anthems, which were beautifully sung by children. This gesture reflects your large-heartedness and the spirit of mutual respect between our two nations," he said.

Highlighting India's growing global stature, the Defence Minister said that during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Australian leader praised India's rapid pace of development.

"Yesterday, during my meeting with the Australian Prime Minister, he praised India's rapid pace of development and progress. Today, India holds a special place at international forums; our views are being heard and respected across the world. We have earned this recognition through our consistent growth and achievements," Singh added.

Reflecting on India's transformation, Singh added that the nation has overcome past challenges and is now moving forward with confidence. "There was a time when India was considered a poor nation struggling with unemployment. But now, the country is progressing rapidly and moving forward with confidence and positivity," he said.

Earlier in the day, Singh also co-chaired the India-Australia Defence Industry Round Table in Sydney with Australia's Assistant Minister for Defence, Peter Khalil. Both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the defence sector and emphasised expanding collaboration between their industries and armed forces. Singh is on an official two-day visit to Sydney.

He arrived in the city on Wednesday and held a series of meetings with senior Australian officials and delegations to advance bilateral cooperation.

