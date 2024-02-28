Dharma Guardian Exercise: Indian, Japanese troops train together in Rajasthan

Rajasthan [India], February 28 : India-Japan Exercise Dharma Guardian is currently underway at the Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan.

Troops from both Indian and Japanese contingents are actively participating in training exercises, which include navigating obstacle courses and conducting combat shooting drills.

The joint exercise signifies the deepening of military cooperation between India and Japan and underscores their commitment to enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding. The training activities aim to strengthen the capabilities of both armies in counter-terrorism and disaster response scenarios.

Exercise Dharma Guardian serves as a platform for the exchange of best practices and the cultivation of trust and camaraderie between the Indian and Japanese armed forces. Through collaborative training initiatives, both nations aim to bolster regional stability and contribute to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

As troops undergo rigorous training at the Mahajan field firing ranges, the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries continue to strengthen, paving the way for enhanced strategic partnership in the years ahead.

The military exercise, aimed at fostering military cooperation and enhancing combined capabilities to execute joint operations in a semi-urban environment, is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 9.

On February 25, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), released an official statement on X, stating, " DharmaGuardian_2024 The Joint Military Exercise #DharmaGuardian between #India & #Japan commenced today, with the opening ceremony at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in joint tactical-level operations in semi-urban environments under the United Nations mandate."

Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' is an annual exercise conducted alternatively in India and Japan. The contingent on both sides consists of 40 personnel each. The Japanese contingent is being represented by troops from the 34th Infantry Regiment, while the battalion from the Rajputana Rifles will represent the Indian Army contingent

Recently, a Ministry of Defence press release read, "Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, Techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations. The exercise will also facilitate the development of interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops on both sides. This will enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations."

