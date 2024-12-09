DIA Director General DS Rana to visit Greece to strengthen defence ties

New Delhi [India], December 9 : Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General DS Rana, will pay an official visit to Greece from December 10-11, during which he will interact with senior military leadership there, including Deputy Chief of Defence Vice Admiral Christos Sasiakos and the Directors at the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

Additionally, the DG DIA will participate in a think tank interaction hosted by the Institute of International Relations to provide an opportunity to engage with experts on critical defence and strategic issues. He will also interact with the Ambassador of India to Greece, Rudrendra Tandon, to discuss India's defence ties.

The visit will feature discussions focused on the exchange of information & insights aimed at addressing shared security challenges and strengthening mutual understanding. This visit underscores India's commitment to fostering deeper defence ties with Greece and highlights the importance of strategic partnership in addressing contemporary security concerns.

Earlier in September, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi held a meeting with Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Choupis of Greece at the Salamis Naval Base and discussed strengthening strategic and operational ties, enhancing bilateral military cooperation, and tackling evolving maritime challenges.The two officials held discussions over avenues for cross-training in niche technologies and advanced courses.

During his Greece visit, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also interacted with Vice Admiral Polychronis Koulouris. The two officials discussed enhancing operational interactions and interoperability.

Notably, India's warm and friendly relationship with Greece has been marked by consistent support to each other on issues of core national interest, like Kashmir and Cyprus, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Greece also supports India's quest for a permanent seat in an expanded United Nations Security Council.

