Did Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flee from country in navy ship?

Amid nationwide protests calling for the resignation of the Sri Lankan President, videos emerged show suitcases being loaded on a Navy ship. This comes after the Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his residence earlier in the day.The video shows three people loading several suitcases onto a Sri Lankan Navy Ship (SLNS), Gajabahu, in a hurry. Local media have claimed that the suitcases belonged to Rajapaksa.Meanwhile, several private broadcasters also showed a vehicle convoy belonging to the president at Sri Lanka's main international airport, but it could not be confirmed whether he had left the island.

Lmao people actually made the president pack his suitcase and run for his life😂😂

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters barged into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office as they took to the streets of the capital Colombo in the biggest demonstration yet to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation’s worst economic crisis.In May, the president’s older brother resigned as prime minister after violent protests saw him seek safety at a naval base, while three other Rajapaksa relatives had quit their Cabinet posts earlier. Much of the public ire has been pointed at the Rajapaksa family, with protesters blaming them for dragging Sri Lanka into chaos with poor management and allegations of corruption.Tens of thousands of demonstrators were on the streets of Sri Lanka's capital city Colombo on Saturday, demanding the president's resignation after a months-long financial crisis that has crippled the island nation's food and fuel security. Agitators crossed the fences and barged into Rajapaksa’s palace, a sea-facing colonial-era building, showing unprecedented visuals from the island nation of 22 million. Police had initially attempted to thwart the protests with a curfew but then lifted it as lawyers and opposition politicians denounced it as illegal.

