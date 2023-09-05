Didn't have sex with Elvis when I was 14, says Priscilla Presley

Los Angeles, Sep 5 Priscilla Presley, the former-wife of the late icon Elvis Presley, has again denied that she and the singer were intimate while she was a minor.

Priscilla stated this on Monday during a presser at the Venice Film Festival, just before Sofia Coppola's new film ‘Priscilla’ was screened.

The new movie is based on her 1985 memoir ‘Elvis and Me’ and spotlights their relationship.

During a Q&A, Priscilla was lobbed a question directly, and she answered it head-on.

She was asked about their relationship, which began with her meeting Elvis at the age of 14, when he was 24. Priscilla insisted that at this stage their relationship hadn't turned sexual.

The pop culture icon said that the singer always “respected” her age and explained they had an instant connection when they met on a military base in Germany because they felt as if they could talk to one another, People magazine reported.

“People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ No, it wasn’t,” Priscilla, 78, said at the press conference.

“I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship.”

She said what made Elvis drawn to her was the fact she would listen to him and let him pour his heart to her, something that led to them continuing to see each other even after Elvis returned to the States.

Priscilla called Elvis "the love of my life" even as she discussed her decision to divorce him in 1972.

“It’s very difficult to sit and watch a film about you and about your life and about your love," she told reporters.

Coppola's movie stars Jacob Elordi, 26, and Cailee Spaeny, 25, as Elvis and Priscilla, respectively.

